Will Rasmus Ristolainen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 4?
Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ristolainen stats and insights
- Ristolainen is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).
- Ristolainen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.