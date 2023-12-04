Should you bet on Rasmus Ristolainen to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

