Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 4?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Poehling has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-2
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
