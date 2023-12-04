Will Scott Laughton light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Laughton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.

Laughton averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.5%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

