Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • Couturier's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

