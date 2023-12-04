Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 4?
Can we expect Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Couturier stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Couturier's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:39
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:53
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.