Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Couturier's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sean Couturier vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.

Couturier has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 13 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Couturier has an assist in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Couturier has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 22 Games 1 16 Points 1 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

