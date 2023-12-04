In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Travis Konecny to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Konecny's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:14 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

