Travis Konecny will be among those in action Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a wager on Konecny in the Flyers-Penguins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Konecny has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In Konecny's 24 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in 12 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points six times.

Konecny has an assist in five of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Konecny has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 24 Games 3 18 Points 1 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

