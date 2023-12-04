Can we count on Travis Sanheim scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sanheim's shooting percentage is 4.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:42 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:53 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:48 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:49 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:28 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 26:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 28:31 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:46 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

