Travis Sanheim will be among those in action Monday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Sanheim in that upcoming Flyers-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In two of 24 games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 60 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 24 Games 4 16 Points 1 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

