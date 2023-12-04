Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyson Foerster vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Foerster has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Foerster has a goal in three games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Foerster has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has an assist in five of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Foerster has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 60 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 23 Games 2 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.