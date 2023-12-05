Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

Ruzicka has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Ruzicka has picked up three assists on the power play.

Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:58 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

