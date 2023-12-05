Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 5?
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- Ruzicka has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Ruzicka has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Ruzicka's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|8:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|10:02
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
