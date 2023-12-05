Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
Should you wager on Alex Tuch to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Tuch stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Tuch averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|21:51
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
