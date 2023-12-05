The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Tuch? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:13 on the ice per game.

Tuch has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Tuch has a point in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 22 games this year, Tuch has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 22 Games 4 17 Points 2 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.