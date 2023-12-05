For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexander Barabanov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Barabanov has zero points on the power play.

Barabanov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

