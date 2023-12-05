Will Alexander Barabanov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexander Barabanov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Barabanov stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Barabanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Barabanov has zero points on the power play.
- Barabanov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
