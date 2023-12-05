The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov included, will face the New York Islanders on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barabanov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Barabanov Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this season, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Barabanov has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis season.

Barabanov has yet to put up an assist this season through seven games.

The implied probability is 50% that Barabanov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

