Alexander Barabanov Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
The San Jose Sharks, Alexander Barabanov included, will face the New York Islanders on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barabanov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Alexander Barabanov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Sharks vs Islanders Game Info
|Sharks vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Islanders Prediction
|Sharks vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Islanders Player Props
Barabanov Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Barabanov has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.
- In one of seven games this season, Barabanov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Barabanov has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis season.
- Barabanov has yet to put up an assist this season through seven games.
- The implied probability is 50% that Barabanov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Barabanov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.
Barabanov Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|7
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
