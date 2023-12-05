On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Romanov has no points on the power play.

Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:52 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

