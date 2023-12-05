On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Romanov has no points on the power play.
  • Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:52 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:33 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

