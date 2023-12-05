Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Alexander Romanov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Romanov has no points on the power play.
- Romanov averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:44
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|30:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:33
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Islanders vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
