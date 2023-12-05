In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Anders Lee to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

Lee has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

