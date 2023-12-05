The New York Islanders, Anders Lee among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lee's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:03 on the ice per game.

Lee has a goal in five games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in eight of 23 games this season, Lee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lee has an assist in three of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Lee hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lee has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lee Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 8 Points 1 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

