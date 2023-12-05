The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • Mangiapane has scored in four of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Mangiapane has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.