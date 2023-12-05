On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 23 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In two games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

