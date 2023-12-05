On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Anthony Duclair going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20.0 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

