Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Anthony Duclair going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20.0 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|18:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
