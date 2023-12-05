Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders play on Tuesday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Duclair's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

In five of 22 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of 22 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Duclair has an assist in three of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duclair's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.