Anthony Duclair Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders play on Tuesday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Duclair's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.
Anthony Duclair vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Sharks vs Islanders Game Info
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- In 22 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.
- In five of 22 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In five of 22 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Duclair has an assist in three of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Duclair's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Duclair Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
