As they prepare for a Tuesday, December 5 matchup with the Nashville Predators (12-12) at United Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 56 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Chicago gives up 3.7 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -29, they are 31st in the league.

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6

