How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, December 5, with the Blackhawks having lost three consecutive games.
You can follow the action on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ to see the Predators meet the Blackhawks.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 85 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- With 56 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|23
|11
|9
|20
|13
|19
|40.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|17
|4
|9
|13
|5
|8
|50%
|Jason Dickinson
|23
|7
|5
|12
|9
|14
|46%
|Ryan Donato
|23
|4
|6
|10
|10
|19
|41.1%
|Nick Foligno
|23
|2
|7
|9
|9
|20
|48.1%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 19th in goals against, allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|24
|13
|15
|28
|27
|14
|57.1%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|24
|11
|10
|21
|8
|24
|54.3%
|Roman Josi
|24
|5
|12
|17
|17
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|24
|3
|14
|17
|16
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|23
|3
|10
|13
|22
|12
|0%
