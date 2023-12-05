The Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 20 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games (playing 19:22 per game).

With 13 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and nine assists through 17 games, Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Jason Dickinson has seven goals and five assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-8-0 on the season, giving up 37 goals (3.7 goals against average) and amassing 279 saves with an .883% save percentage (54th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 15 assists this season.

O'Reilly has picked up 21 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists.

Gustav Nyquist has scored three goals and added 14 assists in 24 games for Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-2-0. He has given up 19 goals (3.04 goals against average) and recorded 174 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.6 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 19th 19.15% Power Play % 10.96% 29th 29th 72.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.