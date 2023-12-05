The Calgary Flames, Blake Coleman included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Coleman against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Blake Coleman vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Coleman has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Coleman has a goal in six games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 24 games this year, Coleman has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

