The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Horvat in the Islanders-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Bo Horvat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Horvat has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Horvat has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 22 games this year, Horvat has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Horvat hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 4 18 Points 7 7 Goals 2 11 Assists 5

