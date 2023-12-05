Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sharks - December 5
The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Horvat in the Islanders-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bo Horvat vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
|Islanders vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sharks Prediction
|Islanders vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Sharks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- Horvat has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Horvat has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Horvat has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In nine of 22 games this year, Horvat has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 66.7% that Horvat hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Horvat Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|22
|Games
|4
|18
|Points
|7
|7
|Goals
|2
|11
|Assists
|5
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.