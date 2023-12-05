Will Brandon Biro find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brandon Biro score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Biro stats and insights

Biro has scored in one of four games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Biro has zero points on the power play.

Biro averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 100.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

