Brock Nelson will be in action when the New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nelson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brock Nelson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In seven of 23 games this season Nelson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Nelson has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In six of 23 games this year, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nelson has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 17 Points 2 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

