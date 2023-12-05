The New York Knicks (10-7), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 26.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 11.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle provides 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

The Knicks are receiving 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Bucks Knicks 120.9 Points Avg. 110.0 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.1 49.2% Field Goal % 44.1% 37.4% Three Point % 37.3%

