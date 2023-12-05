The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Knicks (12-7) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 132-121 victory against the Hawks in their last outing on Saturday. In the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 32 points.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Andre Jackson SG Questionable Back 2.3 1.3 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Julius Randle: Questionable (Knee)

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 223.5

