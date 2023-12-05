The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) hope to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 240th.

The Bulldogs put up 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.

When Butler puts up more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Buffalo has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler averaged 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).

Butler averaged 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.

In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (84.1).

At home, Buffalo sunk 8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

