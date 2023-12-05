The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) hope to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
  • Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 240th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.
  • When Butler puts up more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
  • The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Buffalo has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler averaged 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).
  • Butler averaged 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (84.1).
  • At home, Buffalo sunk 8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

