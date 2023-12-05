Should you wager on Cal Clutterbuck to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:02 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.