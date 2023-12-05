Calen Addison and the San Jose Sharks will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Addison's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Calen Addison vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 18:09 on the ice per game.

Addison has yet to score a goal through 25 games this year.

Addison has registered a point in a game nine times this year out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Addison has an assist in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Addison's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Addison going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 10 Points 0 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

