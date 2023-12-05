In the upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Casey Cizikas to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

