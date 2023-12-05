Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.