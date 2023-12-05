Casey Mittelstadt will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Mittelstadt are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Mittelstadt has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 25 games this season, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 25 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 4 21 Points 5 5 Goals 2 16 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.