Will Chris Tierney score a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Tierney has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 5-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

