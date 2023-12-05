Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
Will Chris Tierney score a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Tierney has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
