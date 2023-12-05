Can we expect Cole Guttman scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Guttman has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
