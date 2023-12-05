Should you bet on Connor Clifton to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 6-2 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

