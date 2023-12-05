Can we expect Connor Zary finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off with the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zary stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Zary averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:05 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:54 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 7-4
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:18 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:35 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.