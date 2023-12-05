Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will play the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Looking to bet on Zary's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In three of 14 games this season, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zary has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 14 games this season, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Zary having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.