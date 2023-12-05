On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Curtis Lazar going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

Lazar averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

