Dawson Mercer will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Mercer has a goal in six of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Mercer has a point in eight of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Mercer has an assist in four of 22 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Mercer going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 22 Games 2 10 Points 1 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

