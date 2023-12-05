Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Door County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Door County, Wisconsin is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Door County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sevastopol High School at Southern Door High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Brussels, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
