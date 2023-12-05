Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Dylan Cozens to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 5-2
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
