The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens included, will meet the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cozens' props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dylan Cozens vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

In four of 23 games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 23 games this season, Cozens has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cozens has had an assist in a game five times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Cozens goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 23 Games 4 11 Points 7 4 Goals 5 7 Assists 2

