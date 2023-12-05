Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 5?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Elias Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Lindholm averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|19:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.