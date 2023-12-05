On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Elias Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Lindholm averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.