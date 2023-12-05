On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Elias Lindholm going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Lindholm averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

