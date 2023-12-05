Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames will meet the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Lindholm against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 21:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Lindholm has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lindholm has a point in 10 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 17 Points 3 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

