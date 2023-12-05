Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Erik Haula light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Haula stats and insights
- Haula has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Haula averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Haula recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
