When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Erik Haula light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Haula averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

